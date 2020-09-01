Build a LEGO® model inspired by the Fens for a chance to win a LEGO® gift card

People are being asked to build a LEGO® model of something related to the Fens in a competition being organised by the Fens Biosphere partnership. Entries for the 'Build the Fantastic Fens' competition close on September 11, 2020.

The best entries into a competition to build LEGO® models inspired by the Fens could win gift cards worth up to £75.

Demonstration on how to build bugs, historical figures and wildlife are featured on the Fens Biosphere partnership YouTube Channel. The 'Build the Fantastic Fens' competition closes on September 11, 2020.

From wildlife and nature to historical figures and iconic landmarks, entries can be anything related to the area and its landscape.

The ‘Build the Fantastic Fens’ competition is open to all ages and one of four LEGO® gift cards are available for the winners.

The competition closes on Friday, September 11.

The 'Build the Fantastic Fens' LEGO® competition closes on September 11, 2020.

Entries are divided into two age categories: models built by under 12s and those constructed by over 12s.

To help, LEGO® enthusiasts Catherine Weighman and Mike Addis have released YouTube demonstration videos on how to build models inspired by nature and the Fens.

The competition is being organised by the Fens Biosphere partnership which is coordinated by Cambridgeshire ACRE.

For information on how to enter and to access the videos visit the Fens Biosphere website.