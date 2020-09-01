Build a LEGO® model inspired by the Fens for a chance to win a LEGO® gift card
PUBLISHED: 12:38 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 01 September 2020
Screenshot from Fens Biosphere partnership YouTube Channel
The best entries into a competition to build LEGO® models inspired by the Fens could win gift cards worth up to £75.
From wildlife and nature to historical figures and iconic landmarks, entries can be anything related to the area and its landscape.
The ‘Build the Fantastic Fens’ competition is open to all ages and one of four LEGO® gift cards are available for the winners.
The competition closes on Friday, September 11.
Entries are divided into two age categories: models built by under 12s and those constructed by over 12s.
To help, LEGO® enthusiasts Catherine Weighman and Mike Addis have released YouTube demonstration videos on how to build models inspired by nature and the Fens.
The competition is being organised by the Fens Biosphere partnership which is coordinated by Cambridgeshire ACRE.
For information on how to enter and to access the videos visit the Fens Biosphere website.
