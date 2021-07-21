Published: 2:44 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM July 21, 2021

The council aims to plant the two new mazes in Ely Country Park as part of the next planting schedule in winter 2021. Picture- Supplied - Credit: Archant

A competition has launched for young people between five and 18 to design two new mazes that will form part of a celebration of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

East Cambridgeshire District Council is looking for two creative designs that will be planted out on an area in Ely Country Park.

The two tree-based mazes will help to combat climate change and boost local nature.

The competition launch comes after the council’s Operational Services Committee agreed to a new Environment Plan for 2021/2022.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the Operational Services Committee for East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “As a council, we are dedicated to doing everything we can to reduce carbon emissions and protecting the environment and the unanimous approval of our second Environment Plan is a testament to that.”

You may also want to watch:

The new mazes, which the council are aiming to plant as part of the next planting schedule in winter 2021, make up one of the 20 actions within the plan.

Councillor Julia Huffer, climate change champion at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for young people across the district to get involved in a very exciting project and I would encourage everyone who is able to, to take part and submit their entry”.

Guidance notes and an application form which will allow young maze designers to draw their idea onto a plan, for either the main or junior maze, are available from participating schools and the council’s website.

Residents can apply by submitting designs to the council before 12pm on September 15 (2021).

Mrs Julia Spence OBE QPM, Lord-Lieutenant, Her Majesty the Queen’s representative for Cambridgeshire, said: “I’m delighted to hear of this maze project, and fully support the contribution it will make towards the Queen’s Green Canopy which was recently launched across the country to honour the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

“Throughout her reign, the Queen has been a passionate supporter of planting new trees and fully recognises the benefits trees bring to our environment.”



