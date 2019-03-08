Advanced search

Meet the man who stayed working in the same industry for 40 years - 38 years longer than he planned to do when he first joined

PUBLISHED: 12:15 03 September 2019

Celebrating 40 years� service, Martin Le Roux (left) receives his certificate from Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks. Picture; NIGEL BOWLES

Celebrating 40 years� service, Martin Le Roux (left) receives his certificate from Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks. Picture; NIGEL BOWLES

Archant

A power worker from Ely has had his 40 year career with the industry recognised by employer UK Power Networks.

Martin Le Roux joined Eastern Electricity as a jointer's mate back in 1979 anticipating he might only stay a year or two.

Some four decades on he is now a field engineer, a role far removed from his work in farming before he joined the electricity industry.

Martin, 64, said: "To reach 40 years here feels pretty astounding. To be honest, back in 1979 when I joined I thought I'd only stay for a couple of years. I planned to move on, but it's been 38 years longer than planned and that's because I've found such a good employer.

"Back in 1979 I was 24 and had worked as a farm labourer for very little money. I couldn't believe my first pay cheque as a cable layer, I was gobsmacked relative to what I'd been paid previously in the agricultural industry."

He said: "I had first thought about joining the RAF when I was younger, but had some health issues which prevented that, but I can't say I've got any regrets at all at how it's turned out for me.

You may also want to watch:

"I still enjoy the challenge of this job, because every day is different and throws up new things to tackle. It's the variety of the role that I like the most as no two jobs are the same and that keeps you interested.

"I'm part of a good team and like to offer advice to youngsters when I can; it's a good bunch of people to be involved with. Everyone here is really dedicated to doing their jobs the best they can and I like that."

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, said: "We like to recognise and celebrate the dedication and expertise of our employees, many of whom have lived and worked in the areas we serve for a long time.

"Their work keeping the lights on is usually carried out behind the scenes, but it is very valuable in helping everyday lives run smoothly and contributing to the success of local economies."

The company which keeps the lights on for more than 18million people, has over 400 employees with over 40 years' service and holds an annual event for those who reach the milestone.

The company, which delivers electricity for 8.3 million homes and businesses across East Anglia, London and the South East, invites staff who have given 40 years of continuous service to join a 40+ Club.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tory councillor Bill Hunt cleared of conduct charges says he feels ‘battered and bruised by politically motivated complaint’ by Lib Dems

From left: Cllr Chrstine Whelan (Lib Dem); Cllr Bill Hunt (Conservative) and Cllr Alison Whelan (Lib Dem). Cllr Hunt was cleared of allegations by both the Whelans of alleged discriminatory comments. Picture; ARCHANT

Baler fire could have been much worse says farmer who, with his brother, reacted quickly to blaze at their Cambs farm

Scene of the baler fire at Over last night. Dan Burling and his brother worked quickly and efficiently to douse the baler and de couple it from the tractor. Picture; DAN BURLING

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tory councillor Bill Hunt cleared of conduct charges says he feels ‘battered and bruised by politically motivated complaint’ by Lib Dems

From left: Cllr Chrstine Whelan (Lib Dem); Cllr Bill Hunt (Conservative) and Cllr Alison Whelan (Lib Dem). Cllr Hunt was cleared of allegations by both the Whelans of alleged discriminatory comments. Picture; ARCHANT

Baler fire could have been much worse says farmer who, with his brother, reacted quickly to blaze at their Cambs farm

Scene of the baler fire at Over last night. Dan Burling and his brother worked quickly and efficiently to douse the baler and de couple it from the tractor. Picture; DAN BURLING

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘I think we have some of the most exciting projects ongoing anywhere in the world for an area of our size’ says Mayor James Palmer after minister’s visit

Mayor James Palmer with Simon Clarke, a Government minister at the Treasury, during a visit to the MoD homes in Ely that have been acquired by the district council. Picture; COMBINED AUTHORITY

MP Lucy Frazer hosts Haddenham group for visit to Parliament

Haddenham Interest Society during their tour of Parliament hosted by their MP Lucy Frazer. They discussed issues including prisons, social care, and the environment. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Meet the man who stayed working in the same industry for 40 years - 38 years longer than he planned to do when he first joined

Celebrating 40 years� service, Martin Le Roux (left) receives his certificate from Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks. Picture; NIGEL BOWLES

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Uniforms, maces and trophies. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.

College oil paintings expected to sell for thousands at Rowley’s in Ely auction

Two oil paintings of Trinity College in Cambridge, by the 19th century artist Richard Bankes Harraden, will are expected to sell for thousands when they are sold at auction by Rowley’s in Ely on September 7. Picture: ROWLEY'S ELY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists