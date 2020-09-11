Community warden scheme in Ely boosted thanks to generous donation

A warden scheme that provides support for residents aged 60 and over living in Ely has been boosted.

Age UK’s community warden scheme received a £3,367 donation from Hopkins Homes, which has supported its work in the city through the Hopkins Charitable Fund.

The warden service has provided support for residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from collecting prescriptions and making phone calls, to helping with shopping, to arranging a doctor’s visit.

Joshua Hopkins, of the Hopkins Charitable Fund, said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile organisation and it was a pleasure to be able to visit two residents and learn about the much-needed support they receive.

“The relationship formed between residents and the warden provides much-needed assistance and reassurance in what can be a stressful situation.”

The Hopkins Charitable Fund has also pledged to donate £500,000 over a five-year period to charities and community groups across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

