Community safety event to be held at Ely Cathedral

The 'Community Eyes and Ears' morning will include information sharing and community campaigns for residents to get involved in.

It will be opened and supported by the Lord-Lieutenant's representative the Hon Frances Stanley DL and Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

A spokesperson from the East Cambridgeshire Community Safety Partnership, who is behind the event, said: "We are committed to protecting our communities and, as such, to raise awareness of threat and harm.

"The morning seeks to raise awareness within our communities of the ever increasing issues the police and other agencies are dealing with."

It will take place at the cathedral on October 24 from 10am to 1pm and will be open to professionals and the public.

There will also be key speakers, guests and a performance by Infusion Physical Theatre.

For more information email eyesandears@eastcambs.gov.uk