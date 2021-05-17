News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Shoppers rush to help man injured after falling in High Street

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:56 AM May 17, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM May 17, 2021
Shoppers in Ely High Street have been praised after helping a man who suffered injuries when tripping on the pavement

High street shoppers have been praised for swooping in and helping a man who suffered a “badly bruised eye, hand, bleeding face and sore knee” in a fall.  

The man tripped on the pavement at Ely High Street on Friday (May 14) shortly after 3pm, falling into the road and causing nasty injuries.  

An eye-witness said: “[He] tripped over on the pavement on the High Street and fell down.  

“Many people helped him immediately - in fact I was telling this story to my partner saying how caring the Ely community is.  

“Many people reacted including myself, we wanted to call the ambulance straight away but the gentleman refused and he seemed to be fine enough to be able to decide.  

“I brought some water for him to drink and tissues and guys washed his face with it and one of them offered to walk him home.” 

Someone close to the victim said: “The doctor told me to take him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital to check for a brain bleed plus ECG and other tests. 

“Everything was clear and they are as perplexed as we are.” 

One resident said: “This is so reassuring to know there are lovely people out there that helped this poor gentleman.  

“I really hope he's recovering well! I know If that was a relation of mine, I would be relieved to know there was many people helping.” 

