Community kitchen to cook up a storm at Re-imagine in Witchford

PUBLISHED: 15:21 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 14 February 2020

Community kitchen to cook up a storm at Re-imagine in Witchford. Ruth Marley and Mayor Mike Rouse. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A community kitchen to hold cooking classes, improve wellbeing and combat food waste has opened at Re-imagine in Witchford.

Eco-warrior Ruth Marley welcomed residents, businesses and local dignitaries to the launch event this morning (February 14).

Yummy, savoury treats were shared for people to gain a positive relationship with food.

The community kitchen at the resource centre, just off the A142, will be a place where nutritious home-cooked food is created.

Cookery classes will also be offered to reduce isolation, build community and build confidence and wellbeing.

Ruth said: "There's nothing like mealtimes to help us all get creative and get together with the people we love.

"Saving food does a lot more than just saving money, it helps to slow down global warming and deforestation, so it's good for our communities and our planet."

The kitchen comes as part of a grant from the John Lewis Foundation.

Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant Cambridgeshire and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse were present to learn more about the initiative.

Visit Re-Imagine Resource Centre on Facebook.

