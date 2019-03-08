Incubator to help seriously ill babies at Addenbrooke’s thanks to community fundraising

A grant of more than £20,000 from community fundraising has helped Addenbrooke’s Hospital buy a fourth incubator to help seriously ill babies.

Morrison’s Foundation along with Ely-based Cambridge Commodities handed over the funding to The Acute Neonatal Transfer Service (ANTS).

The service provides babies with state-of-the-art care during neonatal transfers, but with just three incubators for the whole ANTS service, it was proving difficult to manage all emergency neonatal calls.

A fourth incubator now means that staff can safely and efficiently provide state-of-the-art care during neonatal transfers, ensuring that all babies gain access to the right level of support at the right time by the right staff.

Liz Brinsdon, ACT’s strategic partnership’s lead, said: “We’re delighted that the Morrison’s Foundation, the grant-making arm of the supermarket chain, has provided a grant of £20,300 towards our fundraising appeal.

“We have also had fantastic support from local companies and community fundraisers.”

Sue Broster, lead ANTS consultant at Addenbrooke’s, said: “Generosity such as this from the Morrison’s Foundation, Cambridge Commidities and others could mean the difference between life and death for some very sick babies. All of us in the ANTS team are extremely grateful.”

