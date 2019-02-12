Advanced search

Community projects in Ely could scoop share of Tesco’s £100,000 funding

PUBLISHED: 11:38 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 13 February 2019

Community projects in Ely could scoop share of Tesco’s £100,000 funding. Picture: TESCO

Tesco is marking its centenary by offering community projects in Ely the chance to bag their share of a huge £100,000 funding pot.

As part of the supermarket’s anniversary celebrations, community organisations from across Ely are being invited to share in the funding during two special Bags of Help voting rounds.

So far in Ely, Bags of Help has awarded £127,775 to 42 local projects.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with Groundwork, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Throughout July and August the first of two special funding rounds will concentrate on groups delivering health and wellbeing benefits in line with Tesco’s National Health Partnership.

Applications are open to all community projects bringing benefits across a region, with Tesco colleagues involved in shortlisting three applications in each area.

Customers are then invited to vote for which group they’d like to receive grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000, casting their votes using blue tokens handed out at checkout points.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: “There is no better way to celebrate by using our flagship community grant scheme Bags of Help to support even more groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Britain.”

Anyone can nominate a project, while organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp

