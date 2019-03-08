Advanced search

Safety tips on offer at Ely Cathedral during Community Eyes and Ears event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 October 2019

East Cambridgeshire residents are being invited to learn how to protect vulnerable members of their community at a Community Eyes and Ears event, which is being held at Ely Cathedral on Thursday October 24 from 10am to 1pm. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL.

East Cambridgeshire residents are being invited to learn how to protect vulnerable members of their community at a Community Eyes and Ears event, which is being held at Ely Cathedral on Thursday October 24 from 10am to 1pm. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL.

Educating residents on reporting suspicious behaviour and teaching how vulnerable people can be kept safe are two subjects of a safety event that is being held at Ely Cathedral on Thursday October 24.

The East Cambridgeshire Community Safety Partnership has organised the Community Eyes and Ears event for Thursday, October 24

The event, which is being held from 10am to 1pm, will include talks from the Lord-Lieutenant's representative, The Hon. Frances Stanley DL, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Jason Ablewhite.

There will also be other key speakers and a performance by Infusion Physical Theatre.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of ECDC's operational services committee, said: "We want East Cambridgeshire residents to be able to recognise risks in the community and help protect vulnerable people who might not be able to look out for themselves.

"It is vitally important that we ensure the safety and welfare of our residents and I would urge people to attend the event."

Rachel Gourlay, police inspector at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "Everyone, no matter age or background, can become a victim of scams whether by online post or doorstep.

"Do you know how to spot a scam to avoid it or know how to report it should you or someone you know become a victim?

"We encourage you to follow the link to complete the online learning and support East Cambs Community Safety Partnership work to keep East Cambs a safer place."

Some of the signs that people need to look out for when talking to neighbours includes unsecured windows or doors, unnecessary, excessive or low-quality work on the house, suspicious investments, regular door-to-door salespeople visiting and spam phone calls.

For more information about Eyes and Ears, email eyesandears@eastcambs.gov.uk

