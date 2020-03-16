Advanced search

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:32 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 16 March 2020

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Discussions are taking place as to whether March Summer Festival should go ahead.

Organisers are deciding whether or not to call off club get-togethers, gatherings and festivals as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.

From regular get-togethers in village halls to larger annual events, organisers have themselves are making the difficult decision to cancel.

March Town Council will discuss this week about whether to go ahead with the town's annual summer festival, set to take place on June 7-9.

Town Clerk, Clive Lemon, said: 'We began discussions yesterday about the festival in light of the current situation.'

A decision about the St George's Fayre - due to take place on April 26 - is expected tomorrow.

Various other community events have also been called off.

- Fundraising bingo usually held in Parson Drove, near Wisbech will not take place during March.

- The Arts and Craft Fair at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March has been called off this Saturday.

- Littleport Flower Club plans to hold its next meeting on June 19 with a plant sale, having decided to postpone its March, April and May meetings.

- Prickwillow Engine Museum was due to hold its first event of the year on Saturday March 21st - but this is now cancelled.

- Thriplow Daffodil Weekend is cancelled on March 28 and 29.

- If you would like us to list your cancelled community event, then please email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with details.

- To get the latest coronavirus updates in Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group

