Community crafters bring colour and positivity to areas of anti-social behaviour

A community group in Littleport held crafting sessions in areas targeted by anti-social behaviour. Picture: MARIA STABLEFORD Archant

A community group in Littleport held crafting sessions in areas targeted by anti-social behaviour to encourage "public positivity".

The Pink Chair Engagement was set up by Maria Stableford for residents to craft, chat and make new friends over tea and cake.

They aim to take back ownership of public open spaces with members ranging from aged 80 to 10 months old.

Pop-up events in the village have seen crafters bring a colourful presence to places where there have been reports of anti-social behaviour.

Craft making has included wood whittling, loom yarn, cross stitch, children's butterfly making, super hero making and peg dolls.

People passing by have been asked to get involved, raising any concerns about local goings on.

Over the summer the group has supported events such as the teddy bears picnic at Peacocks Meadow and St George's Church fete.

Their next project will focus on making a large community picnic blanket.

Around 32 voluntary groups in Littleport are working on a material square each.

Pop-up events in care homes and the library will also take place this winter, with the aim to shine a light on isolation.

For more information visit the Facebook group Pink Chair Engagement.

