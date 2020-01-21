Advanced search

Community celebration to raise money for the mayor's charity in Ely

21 January, 2020 - 10:59
A celebration of Ely community spirit to raise money for the Mayor's Charity will take place at The Maltings on Feb 22.

A celebration of Ely community spirit to raise money for the Mayor's Charity will take place at The Maltings on Feb 22. Pictures from last years event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A celebration of Ely community spirit to raise money for the Mayor's Charity will take place at The Maltings.

Mayor Mike Rouse and Mayoress Lauren will bring the city together for the event on February 22 at 7pm.

Mayor Mike Rouse and Mayoress Lauren will bring the city together for the event on February 22 at 7pm.

There will be a disco with entertainment, a hot supper, bar and a raffle in aid of Pos+Ability.

Mike Rouse said: "Calling all clubs, community groups businesses and friends in Ely.

"Invitations are now going out and being posted like this for the Mayor's 'Celebration of Our Community' charity event.

"We look forward to seeing you."

Tickets cost £15. RSVP by February 14 on 01353661016 or by emailing marianne.pickering@cityofelycouncil.org.uk

Dress code is smart and party frocks.

Pos+Ability offer chair-based exercise and one-to-one support to people living with long-term neurological conditions.

