Advanced search

Video

Community cafe that helps with social isolation is hailed by Starbucks

PUBLISHED: 17:35 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 04 September 2019

A café in Ely that allows people to bring their dogs and socialise in a safe space has marked its second anniversary as part of a community scheme. Picture: Neighbourly

A café in Ely that allows people to bring their dogs and socialise in a safe space has marked its second anniversary as part of a community scheme. Picture: Neighbourly

Archant

A café in Ely that allows people to bring their dogs and socialise in a safe space has marked its second anniversary as part of a Starbucks community scheme.

The K9 café, led by Chris Kent and her team of volunteers, sees residents bring their dogs to support those living with physical and mental learning difficulties.

Since 2008 the café has acted as a friendly and safe space to socialise as well as seek support for range of challenging situations.

The Community Café Programme, run by Starbucks, launched in August 2017 in partnership with Neighbourly.

It connects each Community Café with a local Starbucks store team who work to facilitate the product donation, helping sustain their community space.

Shona Buchanan, community manager of Neighbourly, said: "The brilliant work carried out by the K9 Community Café in Ely is just one of many examples of how community cafés are working at the heart of their local communities to make a real difference.

"Their importance to so many people is undeniable, whether they focus on youth, social isolation, exclusion or homelessness.

"We hope our support and donations will go some way in making sure that cafés remain an integral part of the community for years to come."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Great Chesterford and District Garden Society’s annual show on Saturday, September 7

There will be a class again this year for animals made out of vegetables

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Community cafe that helps with social isolation is hailed by Starbucks

A café in Ely that allows people to bring their dogs and socialise in a safe space has marked its second anniversary as part of a community scheme. Picture: Neighbourly

Merchant Navy Day honoured in Ely as The Red Ensign flies high

Ely remembers servicemen on Merchant Navy Day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists