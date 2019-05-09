Advanced search

Community cafe in Sutton raises nearly £2000 for charity

09 May, 2019 - 15:31
RDA Members and children of Sutton Butterfly Pre-school with their cheques. Picture: HELLEN @ NELLIE'S.

Archant

A community cafe in Sutton presented nearly £2000 to two worthy causes to help them to continue to support people in the local area.

Viv Seymour (committee member) Roz James (group coach) Debbie Bedford (carriage driver) members of Elysian Riding for the Disabled receiving their cheque. Picture: HELEN @ NELLIE'S.Viv Seymour (committee member) Roz James (group coach) Debbie Bedford (carriage driver) members of Elysian Riding for the Disabled receiving their cheque. Picture: HELEN @ NELLIE'S.

Every six months the volunteers at Nellie's Community Cafe choose two charities to support.

Since November the cafe has been supporting Elysian Riding for The Disabled and Sutton Butterfly Pre-School.

Members of Eysian RDA received a cheque for £1,220 and £747 was presented to Sutton Butterfly Pre-school.

Ros James, of Elysian RDA, said: "We are overwhelmed at the amazing generosity of Nellie's Volunteers and customers.

Community Cafe in Sutton presented nearly £2000 to two worthy causes. Butterfly Pre-school Manager Donna and some of the children receiving their cheque. Picture: HELEN @ NELLIE'S.Community Cafe in Sutton presented nearly £2000 to two worthy causes. Butterfly Pre-school Manager Donna and some of the children receiving their cheque. Picture: HELEN @ NELLIE'S.

"The children and adults who ride and drive with us will continue to benefit from the therapeutic sessions we are able to offer."

Butterfly Pre-school are currently fundraising for sensory items to aid the development of children with additional needs.

The next two charities to receive Nellie's support are Arthur Rank Hospice and Sutton Squiggles Under 5's Stay and Play Group.

Nellie's Community Cafe is held on the second Wednesday and last Friday of each month at Scott Court, Pound Lane, Sutton from 10am to 2pm.

The presentation took place on Wednesday May 8.

For more information about the cafe or to be a volunteer call (01353) 777224.

