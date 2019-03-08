Commemorative film launch in Ely of the Battle of Heligoland Bight

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The presentation of the project Catharsis, the Heliogoland 39 film, at Centre E, remembered those involved in the first named air battle of the Second World War.

The Battle of Heligoland Bight and the tragic loss of so many airmen would change the course of the air war - forcing bomber command to rethink their tactics switching from day to night-time bombing raids.

It came after 57 personnel were killed as well as two Luftwaffe pilots who were shot down in pursuit of the British Wellington bombers.

The aim of the project was to find as many relatives of those that took part in this battle to share memorabilia, and ensure that their relative's service is remembered.

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Since then more than 80 relatives have attended a successful commemoration event at Ely Cathedral in December 2018, which marked the beginning of the 80th anniversary year of the 1939 action.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse who visited the community centre for the showing on Saturday (May 11), praised H39 project leader Jack Waterfall and David Martin of the Royal British Legion.

"Thank you to the re-enactors, to Sue and Beth from Witchford Museum, Phil and Laurine Green for the music and everyone who came and helped," he added.

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

You may also want to watch: