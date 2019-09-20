Advanced search

No experience required! Cambridgeshire village to form 'community choir' for big concert in November

20 September, 2019 - 10:54
No experience required! Wilburton to form community choir ahead of big church performance in November.

No experience required! Wilburton to form community choir ahead of big church performance in November. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A Cambridgeshire village is trying to form a 'community choir' ahead of big church concert in November.

Residents in Wilburton and the surrounding areas are invited to join the choir to perform at the parish church on Saturday, November 16.

Wilburton C Of E Primary School head David Aston has already signed pupils up and is teaching the children some of the items already.

Rebecca Duckworth, organiser, said: "I love the Faure and thought it was be great to do it in the village.

"We are looking for a child soloist to emerge to sing the iconic 'Pie Jesu'. Exciting venture."

There will be seven rehearsals ahead of the big night and vocal coach organiser Rebecca will offer training and input.

She added: "We are all excited about it. Looking for sponsorship too, large or small, to cover costs - music hire etc . Any profit will go to charity (with a donation to the church building)."

Rehearsals take place every Monday 7.30pm until 9pm from September 23. Or you can join on the day from 4pm to 6pm for a 7pm performance.

