Advanced search

Combined authority bosses will not be declaring climate change emergency, says Mayor Palmer

PUBLISHED: 20:00 30 October 2019

No plans to declare climate change emergency for combined authority, says Mayor James Palmer. Pictured here at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on October 28. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

No plans to declare climate change emergency for combined authority, says Mayor James Palmer. Pictured here at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on October 28. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

Archant

Metro Mayor James Palmer has said that the combined authority will not be declaring a climate change emergency.

Speaking to members of the overview and scrutiny committee at their meeting in Peterborough on Monday (October 28), Mayor Palmer said: "The combined authority has no plans to declare a climate change emergency at this stage.

"What I have done is to commission an independent environmental review for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough which will convene next week, and they will give me a clear indication of what will be the best decisions to make to protect our county in the future.

"The right decisions have to be made, not just to improve the decision making by the combined authority, but to improve the air quality and the environment for the entire county."

The question was put to Mayor Palmer by chairman of the committee, Cllr Lorna Dupre, who wanted to know what environmental protection decisions were being adopted by the CAPCA.

You may also want to watch:

It follows new public transport plans for the region and the recent declaration of a climate change emergency by Peterborough City Council.

Mayor Palmer said: "It's not been explained to me clearly what declaring a climate change emergency in Cambridgeshire would actually do, and I don't believe that I have the evidence yet before me to back-up such a statement.

"I do believe that the policies the combined authority is putting forward will allow us to create a carbon-neutral county, but I believe very strongly that the only way that we will do that is by creating garden villages.

"If we continue with a policy of 'saving the next field available', we will not be able to bring forward all of our public transport solutions, we will not be able to encourage people out of their cars, we will not be able to create carbon-neutral energy solutions across the county, and we will not be able to improve water retention as well.

"So, I think the plans that we have for growth in Cambridgeshire, and the plans that I have for the CamMetro are a significant leap forwards in creating a new environmental standard not just for Cambridgeshire, but for the United Kingdom as a whole."

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Combined authority bosses will not be declaring climate change emergency, says Mayor Palmer

No plans to declare climate change emergency for combined authority, says Mayor James Palmer. Pictured here at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on October 28. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Investment of £350,000 to install new water main in Littleport - road closures will be in place

Investment of £350,000 to install new water main in Littleport. Road closures will be in place along Ten Mile Bank. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children’s doctor that created new hearing device meets The Duke of York

A children’s doctor showcased an innovative hearing device that she created to The Duke of York. Dr Tasmin Brown with Delilah O'Riordan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mayor urges new transport team to revoke Ely North ‘mistake’

Mayor James Palmer has urged new transport team to revoke Ely North mistake. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists