Published: 4:59 PM July 7, 2021

The mayor and leader of the Combined Authority has been accused of not cooperating with some council leaders as he accepted a host of recommendations to cut carbon emissions.

The Combined Authority acknowledges that the accepted recommendations will require policy-changes that are not all within its powers to implement, and that it cannot compel councils to take action.

They include all new buildings in the county being net-zero-ready by 2023 at the latest and designed for a changing climate, and that all buses, taxis and council-owned vehicles should be zero emission by 2030.

The new mayor, Labour’s Nik Johnson, focused his electoral campaign on a theme of cooperative working.

But Conservatives at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority board said on June 30 that he was doing the opposite and asking them to sign up to climate change targets that they needed more time to consider and in some cases may not be feasible to implement.

The mayor said he was not asking councils to make commitments, but said: “Our house is on fire.

"Sometimes when you are confronted by an emergency and someone won’t jump from the window you just have to grab them and take them out with you and the safety net will be there for you. That is what our constituents want.”

The recommendations to address climate emissions were put to the Combined Authority by an Independent Climate Commission, chaired by Baroness Brown, which was commissioned under the former Conservative mayor.

But while the Combined Authority said it accepted the recommendations, its detailed response acknowledged that in a number of policy areas the powers to implement lie elsewhere, such as with councils or the Government.

“By accepting the recommendations, the Combined Authority has agreed to take all the recommendations forward and work will now take place on how each of the recommendations might be implemented,” a spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

There was controversy over a recommendation that the Combined Authority and councils should operate on a net zero carbon basis by 2030.

The Combined Authority’s detailed response said that it should aim to be net zero by 2030, but that its member councils would have to decide their own position.

“We are certainly not all in the same place on this subject”, said Conservative councillor and leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Anna Bailey.

She added “the most overarching concern with all of this is that none of us have had time to put this paper to our constituent councils and to garner the views of our individual councils.

"This does need to go through a process”.

Cllr Bailey argued that about 80 per cent of her council’s emissions come from its waste collection fleet, and questioned whether it would be feasible to replace it with electric vehicles in time.

Leader of Fenland District Council, Chris Boden, said the wording of some recommendations calls for actions including targets which are for some councils “wholly unrealistic, which just gives some people the opportunity to indulge in virtue signalling”.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate for us to be making promises and signing up to things that cannot be delivered,” he said, adding as an example “we just cannot manage the 2030 net carbon zero target.”

Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Conservative Ryan Fuller noted that the Combined Authority acknowledged it could not compel councils to act on the recommendations, but said by accepting them “we are creating expectations and we are setting up accountability around those points”.

He said “I don’t think any of us are opposed to this agenda”, but added “none of us are in the business of signing up to things that we are not sure we can actually deliver”.

And in a reference to the mayor’s main campaign slogan that stressed he would work cooperatively, Cllr Fuller said that in this instance the Combined Authority “hasn’t been inclusive, it hasn’t been cooperative”.

“I think this decision being taken in this manner is going to destroy actually quite a lot of potential goodwill and cooperation between the Combined Authority and our constituent councils and that is going to have a long-lasting impact on our ability to do things together in the future”, he said.

Liberal Democrat and leader of South Cambridgeshire District council, Bridget Smith, called on councils to “get on the same page” and accept the recommendations.

“We have not got time to faff about quite honestly. We are way behind the curve here and we have to act.

"And just because it’s going to be difficult is absolutely not a good reason not to do something.

"The reason this has been on the backburner for 50 years is that it has been in the too-difficult pile” she said.

Cllr Smith added: “It’s disingenuous to talk about this paper making promises.

"It’s not making promises, what it is doing is acknowledging to our residents that we have a massive problem here and that we understand the consequences of these massive problems and that we are going to find solutions”.

Labour councillor Martin Smart, representing Cambridge City Council, said: “I don’t see a problem with encouraging councils to do the right thing”.

Cllr Bailey moved an amendment that removed all but one overarching recommendation, and instead called for the Combined Authority to “agree to step up its activities to consider, and where appropriate deliver, on the interim recommendations from the Commission on Climate”.

She said: “It’s not asking for a delay, it’s asking to go faster”.

Leader of the county council, Liberal Democracy Lucy Nethsingha, said the amendment was “obfuscating”.

All Conservative councillors – including the mayor’s deputy – supported the amendment, but it was voted down by Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors, as well as a vote from the unelected chair of the business board, Austen Adams.

The Combined Authority’s response to the recommendations was approved by a majority, with one Conservative, the mayor’s deputy and leader of Peterborough City Council, Wayne Fitzgerald, supporting.

Labour mayor and leader of the Combined Authority Nik Johnson said “I know that it’s not for the combined authority board to make commitments on others’ member council’s behalf”, adding “I don’t believe we are asking you to do that”.

In a statement released after the meeting, he said: “I’m determined to take a strong leadership approach on this.

“I will now work enthusiastically with the Combined Authority officers to get acting on this green print.

“This includes making the Combined Authority responsible for its own carbon footprint and hitting Net Zero Carbon targets by 2030 as well as tackling measures to reduce carbon across our transport, housing and embrace the huge opportunities this will have in the green economy.

"I am particularly keen to see the support and access given to those seeking to retrain or a career in the green economy.”