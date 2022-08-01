News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Farm machinery used to contain combine harvester fire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 3:38 PM August 1, 2022
Crews were called to a combine harvester fire on Sponge Drove in Willingham on Saturday (July 30).

Crews were called to a combine harvester fire on Sponge Drove in Willingham on Saturday (July 30). - Credit: Cambs Fire & Rescue

A combine harvester set on fire in East Cambridgeshire on Saturday afternoon (July 30). 

Crews from St Neots and Royston (Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service) were called at 4:55pm to a fire on Sponge Drove in Willingham. 

Firefighters arrived to find a combine harvester on fire in standing crop. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Farm machinery was used to contain the fire and prevent further spread, while firefighters extinguished the fire.” 

Firefighters from Cambridge and Cottenham re-inspected the incident the following day. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Ely News

