Farm machinery used to contain combine harvester fire
Published: 3:00 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 3:38 PM August 1, 2022
- Credit: Cambs Fire & Rescue
A combine harvester set on fire in East Cambridgeshire on Saturday afternoon (July 30).
Crews from St Neots and Royston (Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service) were called at 4:55pm to a fire on Sponge Drove in Willingham.
Firefighters arrived to find a combine harvester on fire in standing crop.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Farm machinery was used to contain the fire and prevent further spread, while firefighters extinguished the fire.”
Firefighters from Cambridge and Cottenham re-inspected the incident the following day.