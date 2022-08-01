Crews were called to a combine harvester fire on Sponge Drove in Willingham on Saturday (July 30). - Credit: Cambs Fire & Rescue

A combine harvester set on fire in East Cambridgeshire on Saturday afternoon (July 30).

Crews from St Neots and Royston (Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service) were called at 4:55pm to a fire on Sponge Drove in Willingham.

Firefighters arrived to find a combine harvester on fire in standing crop.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Farm machinery was used to contain the fire and prevent further spread, while firefighters extinguished the fire.”

Firefighters from Cambridge and Cottenham re-inspected the incident the following day.