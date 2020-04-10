Ely College keeps busy during coronavirus lockdown by donating vital protective equipment to those in need
Teachers and students at Ely College have been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown by helping the community through making personal protective equipment (PPE).
Over 300 safety masks have been manufactured using 3D printers as the school’s design and technology department is converted into a PPE production line.
Donations have already been made to those including the Ely police service, Doddington Medical Centre and King’s Lynn A&E department.
Students attending childcare provision at the school on Downham Road have also designed a large rainbow banner to spread hope and positivity to those passing by.
Richard Spencer, principal at Ely College, said: “We are a community college, and although we can’t all be together in school right now, this initiative shows that we can still make a contribution.”
One student, however, has decided to take these efforts to another level.
Year 11 pupil Lucas Gallop was keen to get involved with the cause, and so after buying a 3D printer himself, he has been printing masks at home.
Lucas bought the printer after earning enough money from a summer job at Huxley Bartram Engineering following a successful work experience placement arranged by Ely College.
With masks already being lined up to be taken to staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Lucas now aims to donate more to the Rosie maternity ward as well as community staff and midwives at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
Mr Spencer added: “I’m hugely grateful to the design technology teachers, to the students who have been attending our key worker childcare provision, and to all the staff who have been running this essential provision.
“We also hope that members of the community going past the college will see our rainbow sign and look forward to the time when our community can be together again.”
Meanwhile, staff at Hotel Barge Waternimf on Ely riverside are playing their part during the pandemic.
Stuart Fowler and his team are offering accommodation free of charge on a cabin-only basis for three NHS workers who are either working away from home or isolating themselves on a short or long-term basis.
Workers will also gain access to facilities while on board.
For more information, email ElyBarge@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page.
