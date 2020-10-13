Witchford Village College becomes latest signing to new multi-academy trust for Cambridgeshire

Rolf Purvis, Headteacher at Downham Market Academy, is part of the Trust’s new senior leadership team and has become the new Executive Headteacher at Witchford Village College. Archant

Witchford Village College has become the latest school to join a new multi-academy trust for Cambridgeshire.

The college has joined The Learning Alliance (TLA), formed by the merger of the Cambridgeshire Educational Trust (CET) and Morris Education Trust (MET).

By joining the trust, Witchford Village College hopes to offer a wider range of subject and qualification options compared to any non-selective secondary school or sixth form in the county, including GCSEs, A Level and BTECs.

Rolf Purvis, headteacher at Downham Market Academy which was a CET member, has become the executive headteacher of Witchford Village College and is also part of the new trust’s senior leadership team.

Meanwhile, Lucy Scott, of Chesterton Community College which was part of CET, will head the senior leadership team as chief executive officer.

Mr Purvis said: “Within the Trust’s team, we have an enviable wealth of teaching and school improvement experience, evidenced by the success of Downham Market Academy and its Athena Sixth Form College, since they became part of CET in 2017.”

Ms Scott said: “As our Trust grows, each school, including Witchford Village College, will retain that identity but share the same values and standards of academic rigour, excellent extra-curricular opportunities and exceptional arts and performing arts.

“Our new Trust is a small family of schools in and to the north of Cambridge, each with its own distinct identity which, combined, offer more choice than any other group of schools, enabling every student to pursue their dreams and passions.”

The new trust will also be led by Ryan Kelsall, ex-principal of MET member Impington Village College, while Impington International College, another MET member, has also signed up to the alliance.

Ms Scott added: “What makes TLA different is that it is born out of an alliance between two existing trusts, not out of a need for one school to grow.

“Our existing schools have long track records for supporting students in achieving their full potential in a happy, respectful and nurturing environment.

“They also have reputations for providing excellent professional development opportunities for teachers and staff and, through our merger, we are combining this knowledge, experience and insight, all of which the Witchford Village College community will benefit from.”

























































































































































