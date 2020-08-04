Advanced search

Cambridgeshire college aims to deter ‘unwanted guests’ with thermal cameras after reports of trespassing

PUBLISHED: 10:48 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 04 August 2020

Ben Hatton

King’s College Cambridge is planning to install two thermal cameras onto a structure overlooking the wall and gates believed to be used by intruders. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

King’s College Cambridge is planning to install two thermal cameras onto a structure overlooking the wall and gates believed to be used by intruders. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

King’s College Cambridge is seeking permission to install thermal cameras to deter “unwanted guests” in the Provost’s garden.

The Provost – who acts as the head of the college – is currently Michael Proctor, physicist and Professor of Astrophysical Fluid Dynamics.

The Provost’s Lodge and garden is located off King’s Lane, adjacent to Webb’s Court, and is not visible from King’s Parade.

A planning application submitted to Cambridge City Council by the college says: “Our Provost has experienced unwanted guests in both his garden and driveway and access has been possible for intruders by climbing over the boundary wall and driveway gates.”

The college is proposing to install two thermal CCTV cameras onto part of a modern structure overlooking the wall and gates believed to be used by intruders.

“We feel this would be an effective deterrent to any would-be trespassers and is a far more sensitive intervention than alternative deterrent measures such as spikes,” says the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Latest from the Ely Standard

Decision not to close RAF MIldenhall will give long term assurance to the East Cambridgeshire economy

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in 2019 - plans to redploy personnel from Mildenhall changed amid President Donald Trump's unhappiness with German defence spending. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Savins shines following lockdown at Pymoor and District Angling Club

Pymoor and District Angling Club have been taking to the River Ouse following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

More than £3,000 raised in memory of local musician Bertie Buck ahead of 800km charity cycle ride

The late Bertie Buck’'s (right) family and friends practising ahead of their 800km charity cycle ride in memory of the Ely musician who died in 2019. Picture: Christopher Buck

New president named as Ely Hereward Rotary Club announces it has donated thousands despite covid-19

Keith Evans has been named as the new president of Ely Hereward Rotary Club. Picture: ELY HEREWARD ROTARY CLUB

Cambridgeshire college aims to deter ‘unwanted guests’ with thermal cameras after reports of trespassing

King’s College Cambridge is planning to install two thermal cameras onto a structure overlooking the wall and gates believed to be used by intruders. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS