A school support administrator feels winning an Ely Hero award will act as a much-needed lift to her place of work.

Jo Hedges was crowned ‘colleague of the year’ at the Ely Heroes ceremony on September 23.

She supports the marketing and senior leadership teams at Littleport and East Cambs Academy, and was nominated for the award by a teacher.

“It’s been a tough year for schools with Covid, but I think they’ll be thrilled,” said Jo.

“I’m certainly going to have this on display in my office!”

Other award finalists

The Ely Job Centre Team - described as “the most amazing working team” by a nominator, the team is led by Neil Duncan who judges say is “proud of how the team back each other”.

Pedro Rodrigues – a taxi driver at Alan’s Taxis for seven years, a colleague said “working at Alan’s wouldn’t be the same” without Pedro, who many customers ask for by name.