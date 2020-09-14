Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Dedicated employees of local businesses that have shown they “love their community as well as their job” have been shortlisted for an Ely Hero Award.

Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists:

Lola Howell – Manager at The Maltings, Ely

Lola and her team have increased the range of events at The Maltings and transformed it into a lively, welcoming place.

Lockdown has been a difficult time having to undo and rearrange many planned activities while being at the forefront of customer service.

Nothing is too much trouble for Lola, and this is truly recognised by the nominations from her colleagues.

One colleague said: “Lola has never seen my disability as a barrier, she has strived to make me a better employee”.

Naomi McCrombie – Operations Manager, The Atrium Club

An employee of the company for many years, she is highly organised and visionary in her approach to the management of the staff team as well as the logistical operation of the organisation.

Her colleagues say that she always sees their better side and provides them a confidence building lift when needed.

She does everything with a smile on her face and even when dealing with some extremely difficult personal circumstances, has rarely had a day off.

Jake Ellis – SE Electrical Services

At just 21-years-old, Jake has already built a range of skills and experience in the family business.

He is always looking at the company model and wants to adapt the organisation to meet the modern market as well as carrying out day to day duties with skill and endeavour.

He is a very polite and courteous young man; nothing is too much trouble and feedback from his customers is outstanding.

Jake was recently diagnosed with Asperger’s but has not let this be a barrier to his ambitions.

The judges of this category for the Ely Hero Awards said: “We just loved meeting these category nominees taken from a cross section of local businesses; it is heart-warming to see just how much individuals love not only their jobs but how they support those they work alongside.”

The Colleague of the Year is sponsored by L2 Drive.

