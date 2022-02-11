Silver Oak Coffee of Ely will help serve England Women's players and staff ahead of their Arnold Clark Cup tie with Spain. - Credit: Silver Oak Coffee/Natalie Mincher/SPP/Sports Press/PA Images

A coffee company approached to help out the England Women’s football team hopes it can offer a helping hand in their bid for cup triumph.

Silver Oak Coffee of Ely were asked by the team if they can provide a hot drink to players and staff ahead of their upcoming game with Spain next week.

“Their general manager emailed me to say they’d like to have our coffee before the match,” Susanne Stent, of Silver Oak Coffee, said.

“I think it’s great to meet the players and if we can make any contribution and if they win, I will be very excited.”

Susanne and lead barista Tom Ramsey will take the company’s ‘battle bus’ to Barnham Broom hotel in Norwich ahead of the Lionesses’ Arnold Clark Cup tie with ‘La Roja’ on February 20.

This is the first time Silver Oak Coffee has supported a national sports team, and currently sponsors the Witchford Colts youth football club.

“For the first time, this year we sponsored a football team so it seems like a theme here,” Susanne added.

“I hope this opportunity will make people think Silver Oak are community-focused and not about the bottom line.

“If we can do something to improve our country’s sporting women, that will be brilliant.”