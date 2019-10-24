Children take part in three-day coding masterclass in Ely

Half-term coding masterclass is a success as Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse joins organiser Niyas Sait at Centre E. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A group of children took part in a three-day coding masterclass at Centre E in Ely.

Experts explained how coding works before children could get imaginative and take part in a series of challenges at the community centre.

Coding is the process of using a programming language to get a computer to behave the way it is needed to.

Niyas Sait, who co-ordinated the event, said he was impressed with how quickly the children picked it up.

"Firstly they learned about coding and the basics behind it and then they got the chance to build and code their own components," he said.

"We didn't expect the children to have any knowledge of coding, so we made sure that we introduced the concept to them before giving them any challenges.

"The feedback we got was they really enjoyed it."

Children got to share their ideas of how coding was used at home, in a hospital and a recycling centre.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse also came to visit on the last day of the course (October 23).