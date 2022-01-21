Two food businesses closed after cockroach infestations found
- Credit: Cambridge City Council / Google Maps
Two food businesses were closed in Cambridge this month (January) after a customer complaint ended in cockroach infestations being found.
Cambridge City Council’s environmental health officers made an unannounced visit on January 5 to Hi Sweety in 71a Regent Street following the complaint.
Officers inspected the premises and found a cockroach infestation in the food preparation area. They required the business to close immediately.
As a precautionary measure, the next day (January 6) officers visited the food business next door to Hi Sweety, City Kebab in 73 Regent Street.
They found evidence of a cockroach infestation there too, and required the business to close immediately while the infestation was treated.
Cllr Rosy Moore, executive Cllr for climate change, environment and city centre, said: “We expect health and hygiene to be at the top of the list of priorities for each of the city’s food businesses.
“Sadly, there are occasions when businesses fall short of the standards we expect.”
Hi Sweety reopened on January 17 and City Kebab on January 10.