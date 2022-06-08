Lola the Cockerpoo (before and after) is a happy and healthy dog once again after sight-restoring treatment at Dick White Referrals (DWR). Centre: James Oliver, head of ophthalmology - Credit: DWR

A Cockerpoo owner whose pet can see again after living with diabetes-induced blindness for more than a year is urging other animal lovers to swiftly seek help if they fear their dogs have the same problem.

Seven-year-old Lola went blind overnight in August 2020 due to diabetic cataracts and lived without sight for 16 months until she had successful treatment at Dick White Referrals (DWR) near Cambridge.

Now owner Zoe Yates is urging other pet owners to seek help if treatment for their dogs’ diabetes doesn’t lead to an immediate improvement.

If dogs with diabetic cataracts are referred to a specialist veterinary centre it improves their chances of successful surgery, as their multi-disciplinary teams are best-placed to cater for their complex medical needs.

In Lola’s case, she was referred to Joana Aguiar, one of DWR’s specialists, who diagnosed her with an underactive thyroid.

After treatment for this, her blood sugar levels improved and she was stable enough to have her cataracts removed by Georgina Fricker, a specialist in ophthalmology.

Lola is now living a full and active life with Zoe, 47, husband Jonny, 54, and daughter Jordan, 27, in Cambridgeshire.

Zoe said: “Lola was always the healthiest, happiest dog since we had her at eight weeks old.

“Around August 2020 we thought she was being lazy on walks and her behaviour was a bit funny, and I just knew something was wrong.”

The dramatic decline in Lola’s health led to a diagnosis of diabetic cataracts, but her treatment had little effect and she also started to lose her fur.

“We were living with her without sight for more than a year. It was heart-wrenching,” added Zoe.

“But we were able to get her referred to DWR and after four days, she found her energy again and wanted to go for walks. Her fur also started to grow back and she was a completely different dog.

“She is now loving life and then some!”.

James Oliver, head of ophthalmology at DWR, said: “Sometimes cases are referred to us too late as previous treatment has focused on trying to fine-tune the diabetes control.

“We were lucky in Lola’s case that we could still reverse her sight loss after such a long period of blindness.”