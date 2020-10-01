Gallery

Cobey’s charity fishing match reels in £2,140 for hospice that cared for his dad

Cobey Thomson, aged 12 and of Soham, held a charity fishing match at Fraser’s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 in memory of his dad. The event raised £2,140 - almost nine times his original fundraising target - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice, who cared for his dad Rob. These photos were taken on the day. Picture: SALLY DUNHAM Archant

A 12-year-old Soham boy’s charity fishing match in memory of his dad raised £2,140 - almost nine times his original fundraising target.

Cobey Thomson came up with idea of the fundraiser - which took place at Fraser’s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice, who cared for his dad Rob.

His mum, Sally, said: “Last Saturday saw windy, cold conditions, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of all those that took part in Cobey’s charity fishing match at Frasers Fishery in Little Downham and thankfully, the rain mainly held off.

“The fish were biting and lots of fish were caught during the day. Cobey and his brother Harry hauled in 51Ib in the morning to win the first pairs match.

“John from Newmarket fishing club won the singles with 76lb caught during the day and Harry made it a double, winning the afternoon pairs match with brother Oscar, with 41lb of fish, all weighed in and safely returned to the lake.”

Prizes were awarded to the top five in each match, thanks to donations from Angling Times magazine, Benwick Sports Angling Centre in Soham and The Tackle Shop in Ely who, keen to encourage young anglers, also kindly enough tackle so that every youngster who participated took away some new kit to help them keep fishing.

“They are keen to set up a youngsters fishing club next spring, so any budding young anglers should keep an eye on The Tackle Shop Ely Facebook page,” Sally added.

Cobey was also “delighted and proud” to be presented with a team jumper from Newmarket Fishing Club, with whom he has recently started participating in matches with.

A raffle, with prizes donated by Hooked Tackle in Newmarket and a tombola - full of fishing tackle wins - helped raise more money on the day.

Sally said: “I am so very proud of Cobey. It was all his idea to organise this event. He smashed his original £250 target, with the current total standing at £2,140, all in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice, a special place that’s very close to our family’s heart.

“Cobey and his family would like to say a huge thank you to Frasers Fishery for letting us hold the event and for all the support on the day, to all the prize sponsors and to everyone who has donated. It means so much.

Cobey plans to be back with another fishing match at the same time next year.

The JustGiving page is still open for donations.

