Advanced search

Cobey, 12, reels in £800 for hospice that cared for his dad ahead of charity fishing match

PUBLISHED: 15:35 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 08 September 2020

Twelve-year-old Cobey Thomson, who has organised a charity fishing match in memory of his dad Rob, has more than tripled his fundraising target. The fundraiser will take place at Fraser?s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SALLY THOMSON

Twelve-year-old Cobey Thomson, who has organised a charity fishing match in memory of his dad Rob, has more than tripled his fundraising target. The fundraiser will take place at Fraser?s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SALLY THOMSON

Archant

A 12-year-old boy who has organised a charity fishing match in memory of his dad has more than tripled his fundraising target.

Cobey with a carpCobey with a carp

Cobey Thomson came up with idea of the fundraiser - which will take place at Fraser’s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice, who cared for his dad Rob.

Despite only setting a target of £250 on his JustGiving page, Cobey has already raised more than £800 - having received donations from more than 30 people

He said: “I love fishing and wish I could fish all day every day. Frasers is a special place as I spent lots of time fishing there with my daddy. I want to raise some money for Arthur Rank to thank them for looking after my daddy.”

posterposter

Sally, Cobey’s mum, said: “There are still some places available, particularly in the morning pairs match, and it would be great to have a sell out day and to raise as much as we can for Arthur Rank Hospice.

“Cobey has already raised over £900 and I am so very proud of him, it was all his idea to organise this event.”

You may also want to watch:

Anyone that would like to take part in the match should contact Sally by email at enquiries@sallydunham.co.uk to check there is a place available.

There will be 3 matches - one singles match which will run all day from 10am to 4pm and two pairs matches running from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1.30-4pm.

Pairs should be made up of one under 16 or novice with an adult or experienced fisherman.

There will be some prizes to win sponsored by Angling Times and food available on site all day.

Singles can be any age. Pegs are £20 for either the singles match or per pair, all of which will go to the charity through the just giving page.

Full competition details will be given on booking or enquiry.

To make a donation, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Arrest after man is shot and left hospitalised with serious injuries

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Arrest after man is shot and left hospitalised with serious injuries

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cobey, 12, reels in £800 for hospice that cared for his dad ahead of charity fishing match

Twelve-year-old Cobey Thomson, who has organised a charity fishing match in memory of his dad Rob, has more than tripled his fundraising target. The fundraiser will take place at Fraser?s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SALLY THOMSON

£170,000 could be invested in pedestrian and cycle schemes

Councillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area. Pictures: Google Street View

Combined Authority accused of ‘artificially inflating’ affordable homes figures

In July Mayor James Palmer said there is an urgent need for the affordable homes scheme to work across Cambridgeshire. Here he is at the Rayners Green development site in Fordham where the first £100k homes started construction in March. Picture: ARCHANT

East Cambs Business Awards cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

East Cambs Business Awards 2020 cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All of last year's winners are pictured. Picture: IAN CARTER

Councillors say home can be built in village’s conservation area

East Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee has granted plans for a home to be built behind 11 Chapel Lane in Reach, near Fordham. The front of the property will face Hythe Lane. Pictures: Google Street View