Cobey, 12, reels in £800 for hospice that cared for his dad ahead of charity fishing match

Twelve-year-old Cobey Thomson, who has organised a charity fishing match in memory of his dad Rob, has more than tripled his fundraising target. The fundraiser will take place at Fraser?s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SALLY THOMSON Archant

A 12-year-old boy who has organised a charity fishing match in memory of his dad has more than tripled his fundraising target.

Cobey with a carp Cobey with a carp

Cobey Thomson came up with idea of the fundraiser - which will take place at Fraser’s Fishery in Little Downham on September 26 - as a way of thanking the Arthur Rank Hospice, who cared for his dad Rob.

Despite only setting a target of £250 on his JustGiving page, Cobey has already raised more than £800 - having received donations from more than 30 people

He said: “I love fishing and wish I could fish all day every day. Frasers is a special place as I spent lots of time fishing there with my daddy. I want to raise some money for Arthur Rank to thank them for looking after my daddy.”

poster poster

Sally, Cobey’s mum, said: “There are still some places available, particularly in the morning pairs match, and it would be great to have a sell out day and to raise as much as we can for Arthur Rank Hospice.

“Cobey has already raised over £900 and I am so very proud of him, it was all his idea to organise this event.”

Anyone that would like to take part in the match should contact Sally by email at enquiries@sallydunham.co.uk to check there is a place available.

There will be 3 matches - one singles match which will run all day from 10am to 4pm and two pairs matches running from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1.30-4pm.

Pairs should be made up of one under 16 or novice with an adult or experienced fisherman.

There will be some prizes to win sponsored by Angling Times and food available on site all day.

Singles can be any age. Pegs are £20 for either the singles match or per pair, all of which will go to the charity through the just giving page.

Full competition details will be given on booking or enquiry.

To make a donation, click here.