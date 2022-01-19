Izzy Barham hopes the Littleport Lions girls football teams she has launched will help encourage more women and girls into the game. - Credit: Izzy Barham

A 16-year-old coach is hoping she can help inspire the next generation of female footballers by creating a new girls football team.

Izzy Barham advertised the idea of launching a girls team under the banner of Littleport Lions FC around a week ago, but has since gauged much interest.

“I’ve received over 3,500 interactions and 600 shares across social media and within 24 hours, I had a full team of 11,” said Izzy.

“Creating this opportunity will allow for them to enjoy the game at an earlier age than I did.”

Izzy, who believes this will be Littleport’s first girls’ football team since the 1990s, is looking to attract players from East Cambridgeshire aged seven to 11-years-old.

She will look to assign the team to a county league, in a bid to what she hopes could be the start of a female football revolution in the area.

“It’s important that Littleport can have their first ever girls’ team as with the growing village, more girls will be wanting to take up football,” Izzy added.

“I want to develop as much as I can whilst giving something back and inspiring the younger girls in order to kickstart something big.”

For more details, call Izzy on 07908901172 or email: izzybarham05@gmail.com.