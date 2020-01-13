Brass band receives £300 funding boost from Littleport Co-op supermarket

Co-op manager Matt Thorogood and team manager Angela Allum present the cheque. Littleport Brass received a £300 funding boost from the Co-op supermarket in Main Street. Picture: Supplied Supplied

An East Cambs brass band has received a £300 funding boost thanks to Co-op supermarket shoppers.

Littleport Brass was presented with a cheque after customers of the Main Street store suggested the group should receive some cash.

The Co-op sells books and toys and ornaments donated by customers on a stall in the shop and they are then bought by other customers.

The funds raised are given to local good causes suggested by their customers.

Joan Sharpe, a regular customer, suggested Littleport Brass as a worthwhile recipient.

Joan is the wife of Littleport Brass band president Bill Sharpe, and mother of two players, Graham and Simon.

Joan also donates books to the cause - and says she does buy a few back too!

The band rehearses every Wednesday evening in their newly re-decorated and refurbished bandroom behind the Littleport Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Co-op manager Matt Thorogood and team manager Angela Allum were introduced by Joan at the handover on January 8.

Matt gave a short speech about their charitable efforts, how they divide the money at the end of the year to local causes nominated by their customers.

They have previously given to Peacock's Meadow, Adams Heritage Centre among others, and are looking to raise enough for a defibrillator too.