Thieves flee after setting Co-op cash machine on fire

PUBLISHED: 13:03 05 March 2019

A cash machine outside The Co-operative Food in Girton Road, Girton, was tampered with and set on fire outside before offenders fled the scene. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A cash machine outside The Co-operative Food in Girton Road, Girton, was tampered with and set on fire outside before offenders fled the scene. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A cash machine outside a shop was tampered with and set on fire outside before offenders fled the scene.

Officers were called to the Co-Operative in Girton Road, Girton, at around 3am and attended but the offenders had left the area.

The fire service attended and put out the fire. No money had been taken.

Officers are keen to identify who was responsible and urge anyone who may know who they are to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/15577/19, or call 101.

