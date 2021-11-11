News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Chairman adds fuel to artificial pitch debate after injury woes

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:27 PM November 11, 2021
Mark Goldsack on 3G pitches

Mark Goldsack (inset), chairman of Soham Town Rangers FC, believes artificial pitches should only be used for training and not for competitive matches after three of his players got injured on them. - Credit: Archant/Unsplash

A football club chairman does not believe “anything can be done” to stop artificial pitches being used for matches after three of his players suffered the same injury on them. 

Mark Goldsack has criticised the use of artificial pitches after three Soham Town Rangers players sustained dislocated shoulders after falling onto the surface. 

Mr Goldsack said: “I don’t think there’s anything that can be done to stop them being used in games, but it’s a choice clubs have to make.” 

The issue arose after striker Sam Mulready was injured after falling onto an artificial pitch in Soham’s Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clash at Coleshill Town on November 6. 

Sam Mulready in action for Soham Town Rangers FC

Striker Sam Mulready was the latest casualty for Soham Town Rangers after dislocating his shoulder on an artificial pitch at Coleshill Town. - Credit: Daniel Mason

That injury came three weeks after Jake Andrews and Lloyd Groves were hurt in Rangers’ game at Ilkeston Town, who also do not play on natural turf. 

Mr Goldsack questioned whether more injuries take place on artificial as opposed to natural grass pitches, and feels there is an air of coincidence. 

“The injuries were not down to Coleshill or Ilkeston, but if you’re playing on plastic pitches, it’s a different game,” he said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  2. 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  3. 3 Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives
  1. 4 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
  2. 5 First night in new theatre is a success for Viva
  3. 6 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
  4. 7 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
  5. 8 Eco Christmas market will be a first for Ely
  6. 9 At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them.
  7. 10 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash

“There has to be coincidence between three shoulder injuries and none of those happened on grass pitches.   

“They are, in effect, like a cash cow and I think had the falls been on a natural grass pitch, there is potential for the same outcome.” 

Mark Goldsack

Mark Goldsack raised his concerns over use of 3G pitches in competitive football after three Soham Town Rangers players picked up injuries on the surface. - Credit: Archant

Sport England say they assessed independent studies on safety issues surrounding 3G pitches, which have reported “a very low level of concern for human health”. 

Mr Goldsack believes it is a problem amongst different age groups due to how often they may have used artificial pitches. 

Soham have invested in their pitch at their Julius Martin Lane ground, but are open to the idea of installing an artificial surface for training. 

But although he is campaigning for youth clubs to use 3G pitches during the winter months, Mr Goldsack feels they take “the soul out of the club. 

Julius Martin Lane, Soham, Cambridgeshire

Mark Goldsack said Soham will not look to invest in an artificial pitch at their Julius Martin Lane ground. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“At Soham, we’ve invested in technology and advice to get the best pitch possible, and our surface is as good as we have seen this season.  

“A good grass pitch will always be better than 3G. 

“For training, I think 3G pitches are perfect but for full-blown matches, I have my reservations.” 

Football
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Graham Smith of Soham Staploe Rotary Club

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'a true gentleman' and club stalwart

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Alli Clover of Wild Clover Flower Company

Updated

Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Deli @ 65 in Sutton, Cambridgeshire

Planning

Flat plan for village café approved amid takeaway concerns

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Somersham high street at 3pm today

Cambs Live

Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon