A popular clothes shop will be closing its doors after five years in Ely's High Street Passage.

Artichoke, who specialise in stylish ladies clothing, announced they would not be renewing their lease at the end of August.

In a post on Facebook, they say that "the world is moving on and sadly so are we" with a closing down sale taking place from today (July 23).

There will be 70 per cent off summer and winter stock.

"We have an amazing five years in our lovely Ely Shop but after much soul searching have decided not to renew our lease," the Artichoke girls write.

"We hope that this is not goodbye but au-revoir as we would love to catch up with you at the regular pop up shops we will be hosting in and around the town centre.

"The first of these will be at our neighbour 'Sew Much To Do' from Thursday October 17 until Saturday October 19.

"Finally we would like to say a huge thank you to all our Ely customers for supporting us over the past five years."

Artichoke has a shop in Swaffham, an online shop and hold regular pop-up shops around the county.

For more details visit http://www.artichokecollection.co.uk/ to sign up for a newsletter to keep in touch.