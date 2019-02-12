CCTV released after clothes stolen from charity clothing bank

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a charity shop in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE. Archant

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a charity shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 240 kilograms of clothes were stolen from a Salvation Army clothing bank in Coldhams Lane, Cambridge, at about 6.30am last week (Tuesday, 5 February).

The clothes were put into the back of a white Citroen van which is now believed to be in the Essex area.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/8836/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.