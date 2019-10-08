Closure order for two Waterbeach homes targeted by anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour, drugs and noise lead to closure order of two Waterbeach houses. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

Two houses in Waterbeach have been issued with closure orders following reports of anti-social behaviour, drug use, criminal damage and verbal abuse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The orders were issued to 14 Chapel Close and 32 Cambridge Road on Wednesday (October 2) after a successful application from police and South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC).

The action came as a result of reports of anti-social behaviour linked to people visiting the two properties.

Working with the council, evidence was obtained and legal advice sought to go ahead with issuing closure notices to close the premises to anyone other than the legal occupants for initial 48 hour period. This notice was issued on October 1.

The following day an application was made to Cambridge Magistrates' Court for a full closure order to be granted, thereby closing the premises for three months.

Sergeant Emma Hilson, from the South Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This is an excellent result for a local community whom have suffered the anti-social behaviour fallout caused by visitors to these properties, not only in the immediate vicinity but also on the recreation ground close to the properties.

You may also want to watch:

"It's thanks to members of the public and the parish council who have been reporting incidents and providing information making these closure order applications possible.

"No matter how small you feel the issue is, please report it."

The closure orders state the houses be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

If anyone else is found on the premises unlawfully they could be liable to arrest.

Lead cabinet member for Housing at SCDC, Councillor Hazel Smith, said: "The closure order should offer really positive outcomes for everyone involved.

"Neighbours of the two properties will now be provided with some respite from ongoing anti-social behaviour, and the tenants will find they are better able to refuse visits from people intending to bring trouble into the neighbourhood.

"No-one should feel intimidated in their own homes, and our Neighbourhood Support Officer has been working for some time to resolve the ongoing antisocial behaviour associated with visitors to these two properties."