A10 closure for three nights will allow new access into proposed 6,500 new homes estate

PUBLISHED: 12:59 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 07 November 2020

Work is progressing well on the new access into the Waterbeach Barracks site from the A10, which will form the main construction access and, in time, become a key gateway entrance for new residents. Pictyre; URBAN&CIVIC



Closure of the A10 for three nights will allow a new access into the Waterbeach barracks and airfield site where 6,500 homes are planned.

In September after the completion of archaeological digs and remediation work for the first phase of the development, 30 heavy earth-moving machines – including diggers, bulldozers, and dump trucks – moved on to the site.

The closure dates are subject to weather conditions but are scheduled for the nights of November 16, 17 and 18, from 8pm to 6am.

Restrictions have been in place on the roundabout and slip roads “to keep the workforce safe and keep traffic moving safely,” said the developers Urban&Civic.

The works will include planing off the existing surface, laying the new surface and putting in the new road markings, which will happen on successive nights.

During this time, a diversion route will be in place, agreed with the county council, which will divert through-traffic using A routes and keeping them away from the local villages.

Rebecca Britton, communities and communications for Urban&Civic, said that some of the hedged areas will also be cleared to ensure the right level of visibility for the new roundabout arm.

“This will be in advance of a tree planting programme that will begin later this year and see the planting of 17,000 trees,” she said.

“Additional landscaping of the entrance will continue over the winter months to create a key gateway to the new development, which will open up for first residents in two years’ time.”

She said the company had been working with main contractor Breheny “to minimise the impact of these works on the local area and would like to apologise for any inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience”. She said the entrance into the Waterbeach Barracks site from the A10 forms part of their commitment to limit the impact of construction traffic on villages and direct construction traffic along main roads.”

In September after the completion of archaeological digs and remediation work for the first phase of the development, 30 heavy earth-moving machines – including diggers, bulldozers, and dump trucks – moved on to the site.

Cllr Anna Bradnam said: “After many years of consultation on the future of Waterbeach Barracks, and bringing forward a new town here, it is great to welcome the ‘big kit’ on site.

“There is extraordinary potential to lead the way in sustainable design and to incorporate landscape features.”

