Soham’s Townsperson of the Year 2022, Cliff Loveday, has raised £1,500 for charity after taking on the Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle challenge last month (June).

During the challenge, Cliff endured 1,041 miles and 55,000+ feet of climbing over 14 days as part of an organised trip.

He was raising money for St Andrew’s Primary School after they allowed him to teach his Learn2Ride cycling lessons on their playground, as well as Ely Baby Bank.

Looking back on the challenge, Cliff said: “The two weeks had many highs, in particular riding through the remoteness of Scotland, and some tough days with strong head winds and rain.

“However, the challenge of riding all 1,041 miles was a great experience that I will always treasure.”

Cliff recently visited both organisations to present the cheques of £750 each.

He added: “A huge thanks to everyone that donated to the fundraiser, raising an incredible £1,500, far more than I expected.”

Cliff Loveday (pictured middle) shared the £1,500 raised from his cycle challenge between Ely Baby Bank (pictured) and St Andrew's Primary School. - Credit: Cliff Loveday



