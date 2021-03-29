News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 1:30 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 1:54 PM March 29, 2021
1954 Series 1 Land Rover stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton

A vintage Land Rover has been stolen during a burglary in Wilburton. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Police

A 1954 Series 1 Land Rover originally bought by the owner’s late father around 50 years ago has been stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton.

The vehicle was taken between February 15 and March 14 from the building in Twentypence Road and is estimated to be worth £18,000.

A 2009 silver seven-seater Land Rover Defender was also stolen during the burglary, along with specialist tyres, rare Raleigh emblem plates, power tools and a large orange ride-on lawn mower.

Katy Johnson, the victim of the burglary, said: “Both vehicles are more than just a means of transport, having deep significance to my family and myself.

“Dad bought the ex-military series 1 Land Rover when he was a leader of the Oakington scout troop back in the early 1970s so he could use it as a towing vehicle and add parasailing to the many expeditions he ran for them.

You may also want to watch:

“He was driving it the evening he first met my mother and gave her a lift home in it. It’s stayed in the family ever since, having several renovations over the years.”

Katy’s father, who has not been named in the police appeal, was also a dedicated member of Cantabrigian Rowing Club in Cambridge and used the Defender to transport crews to competitions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
  2. 2 'Bring back Boat Race in 2024' says Ely councillor
  3. 3 By-election for Waterbeach after Lib Dem retires
  1. 4 Whistleblower lifts the lid on Hickford farm tenancy
  2. 5 Timeline poses urgent questions over #farmgate scandal
  3. 6 Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
  4. 7 Stunning drone photo captures Ely Cathedral at sunset
  5. 8 Firefighters ‘running around like hell’ in bid to tackle factory blaze
  6. 9 'Prevent a plague of post-lockdown litter' is message from council and volunteers
  7. 10 Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away

She said: “All his life he dedicated so much of his spare time to others; running expeditions for the scouts, coaching rowing to anyone irrespective of their ability, developing facilities for clubs all around the country, and teaching people to ocean sail.

“It’s heart breaking that these vehicles, which are such a big part of the legacy that dad left, have been taken.”

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary to come forwards.

PC Simon Anker said: “The vehicles, and particularly the vintage Land Rover, are clearly of great sentimental value to the victim and she is understandably desperate to have them returned.

“We’re appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen any of the stolen property or who has information about the incident to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting the crime reference number 35/14857/21.

Those without internet access should call 101.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wilburton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

£500,000 cambs raid

£500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Novotel Cambridge North

£30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Philip Griffiths, 34, of Parker Road, Wittering, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
New for old - couple in Littleport want to knock down their home and replace it with something more modern 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Here's everything that's wrong with our existing house, couple tell council

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus