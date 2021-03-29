Published: 1:30 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 1:54 PM March 29, 2021

A vintage Land Rover has been stolen during a burglary in Wilburton. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Police

A 1954 Series 1 Land Rover originally bought by the owner’s late father around 50 years ago has been stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton.

The vehicle was taken between February 15 and March 14 from the building in Twentypence Road and is estimated to be worth £18,000.

A 2009 silver seven-seater Land Rover Defender was also stolen during the burglary, along with specialist tyres, rare Raleigh emblem plates, power tools and a large orange ride-on lawn mower.

Katy Johnson, the victim of the burglary, said: “Both vehicles are more than just a means of transport, having deep significance to my family and myself.

“Dad bought the ex-military series 1 Land Rover when he was a leader of the Oakington scout troop back in the early 1970s so he could use it as a towing vehicle and add parasailing to the many expeditions he ran for them.

“He was driving it the evening he first met my mother and gave her a lift home in it. It’s stayed in the family ever since, having several renovations over the years.”

Katy’s father, who has not been named in the police appeal, was also a dedicated member of Cantabrigian Rowing Club in Cambridge and used the Defender to transport crews to competitions.

She said: “All his life he dedicated so much of his spare time to others; running expeditions for the scouts, coaching rowing to anyone irrespective of their ability, developing facilities for clubs all around the country, and teaching people to ocean sail.

“It’s heart breaking that these vehicles, which are such a big part of the legacy that dad left, have been taken.”

Cambridgeshire police are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary to come forwards.

PC Simon Anker said: “The vehicles, and particularly the vintage Land Rover, are clearly of great sentimental value to the victim and she is understandably desperate to have them returned.

“We’re appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen any of the stolen property or who has information about the incident to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting the crime reference number 35/14857/21.

Those without internet access should call 101.