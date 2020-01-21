Advanced search

Classic cars on show in Ely for 15th annual Snowdrop Run

PUBLISHED: 10:04 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 21 January 2020

Melbourn man, Richard Symonds proudly displays his 1958 M.G. Magnette ZB with a 5 speed gearbox. Pictured at the Snowdrop Run last year. Picture: Clive Porter

Melbourn man, Richard Symonds proudly displays his 1958 M.G. Magnette ZB with a 5 speed gearbox. Pictured at the Snowdrop Run last year. Picture: Clive Porter

More than 100 classic cars - including a 1939 MG TB - will take a scenic route to Ely for the 15th annual Snowdrop Run.

M.G. TC, built back in 1947, belonging to Caroline Underwood, pictured at the Snowdrop Run last year. Picture: Clive PorterM.G. TC, built back in 1947, belonging to Caroline Underwood, pictured at the Snowdrop Run last year. Picture: Clive Porter

The vintage vehicle event, organised by the Cambridge and District MG Owners' Club, will start at Melbourn and travel through Cambridgeshire, finishing at Palace Green on Saturday February 15.

The oldest car booked to date is a 1939 MG TB and there will be many MGs and a few non-MGs from the 40s, 50s, 60 and 70s.

Cars will arrive at Melbourn from 8.30am, and their owners and co-drivers will sign in at the school hall for a light breakfast.

Cars will start to leave from around 9.30 and arrive in Ely from late morning.

This 1979 M.G. Midget has belonged to to Simon and Becky Pentchard from Hornchurch, for 30 years. Pictured at the Snowdrop Run last year. Picture: Clive PorterThis 1979 M.G. Midget has belonged to to Simon and Becky Pentchard from Hornchurch, for 30 years. Pictured at the Snowdrop Run last year. Picture: Clive Porter

The event is supported by the Rotary Club of Ely, Cambridge MG, the MG Owners' Club, Witham Oils and Paints and Silver Oak Coffee in Ely.

The Snowdrop Run was initially held in its current form in 2006, after what started as a one-off meet up the previous year turned out to be a great success.

Not only were there representatives from the original MGs spanning more than 70 years of British motoring history, but also a number of their counterparts, and several from other manufacturers.

