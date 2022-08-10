Gallery
‘It went excellently’ - annual classic car show returns to city
Car enthusiasts enjoyed a day of reminiscing on Saturday (August 6) as a public classic car show returned to the city.
Running for its seventh year, visitors travelled from near and far to be part of the Cambridge and District Classic Car Show.
The event, ran by Cambridge & District Classic Car Club, took place on Palace Green outside Ely Cathedral.
This year, 99 iconic cars and run-arounds were on display.
Chair of Cambridge & District Classic Car Club, Fred Leach, said: “It went excellently. The weather was beautiful and we had people who attended from as far away as Boston.
“There were lots of people about because the gay pride event was going on at the same time too so that attracted a few more people into the city.”
On the day, individuals were able to choose their favourite car there, with a rosette given to the public’s overall choice.
The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Richard Morgan picked his favourite car too, as well as the committee.
The people’s choice award went to the scooter car, the mayor’s choice was awarded to a Lincoln Continental, and the committee’s choice went to a Citroen Traction Avant.
The event was free, but any donations given on the day have gone to Jimmy’s Homeless Shelter in Cambridge.
Fred said: “We felt that with the way the pandemic had gone over the last couple of years, they [homeless people] would’ve been the people who had suffered the most, so we decided that we’d support them again this year.
“We’re not sure how much we’ve raised yet, but throughout last year we raised over £1,500 for them.
“We’re hoping for a similar figure this year.”
Fred added: “We’d like to send a big thank you to everyone that attended this year's show and also to those who brought their cars because without them, there wouldn’t be a show!”
Providing everything goes to plan, Fred says the show will be back at Palace Green next year on roughly the same date.
“We haven’t fully decided on the date yet but I’d pretty much guess it will be on August 6 next year; that’s a traditional date,” he said.
If anyone is interested in joining Cambridge & District Classic Car Club, contact Fred Leach on 07920 556501 and he will get a membership form sent out to you.