BusFest at Whittlesey from 10am on Sunday - Credit: BusFest

Two special tributes are being paid at this Sunday’s Fenland BusFest, the tenth annual event based at Whittlesey Market Place and offering free bus rides.

Firstly, much-missed Whittlesey-based family-owned bus and coach operator Morley’s would have been 100 years old this year.

Formed in 1922 as the Whittlesey Bus Service, Morley's ran buses from the town to Peterborough seven days a week until 2005, as well as services to Turves.

Legendary Shepreth, Cambridgeshire coach operator Cyril Kenzie died at the age of 93 last year, having been involved with Kenzies of Shepreth from 1947 until operations ceased in 2019.

As a tribute to Cyril there will be a special display of former Kenzies vehicles at BusFest and several will be on service.

The only former Morley’s vehicle currently roadworthy, Mercedes-Benz F839 FTX, will be running a shuttle service from Ramsey Town Centre to the Classic Car Show at Ramsey Rural Museum, this venue also being served by BusFest vehicles,

BusFest is being organised by the Cambridgeshire-based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts Group, set up in 2011, which was set up 2019 and has more than 30 classic buses and coaches in its care.

Spokesman Nick Larkin said: ‘This is going to be the biggest and best BusFest. ever with our regular services to two major events. Please come and support us!

‘We’re delighted to pay special tributes during this year’s BusFest.

Morley’s was a unique bus company that is much-missed,

‘Cyril Kenzie was truly a bus industry legend and utterly irreplaceable, as the many people he helped along the way will agree.’

The day starts at 10am and continues until 5pm.

There are free classic bus rides all day from Market Place, Whittlesey to Peterborough, Yaxley (for Yaxley Festival and Car Show) Ramsey Rural Museum for Fenland Classic Car Show, March, Turves and Thorney.











