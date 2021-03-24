News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Local residents’ tip-off helps police shutdown Class B drug factory

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:44 PM March 24, 2021   
Intelligence from local residents helped Cambridgeshire Constabulary shut down a Class B drug factory.  

Intelligence from local residents helped Cambridgeshire Constabulary shut down a Class B drug factory. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary 

A Class B drug factory containing plants worth around £135,000 was shut down by police officers following intelligence from local residents.  

Acting on the information from members of the public, Cambridgeshire Constabulary successfully located the cannabis factory in Cambridge on February 19.  

Officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at the property in Wagstaff Close where they found 161 plants.  

Also inside the property was 35-year-old Albion Kurti who was arrested on site.  

On Tuesday (March 23), Kurti was sentenced to a year and 10 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to production of cannabis. 

PC Rachel Burnett said: “Thanks to intelligence received from members of the public, we were able to shut down this cannabis factory.  

“We can’t be everywhere and we rely on people in our communities being our eyes and ears. If you suspect something isn’t right, it more than likely isn’t. 

“We would encourage people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows and people coming and going at various times of the day.  

“Those living next door may also notice a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from the fans and ventilation.” 

If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it online via: https://bit.ly/3u35EUH  

