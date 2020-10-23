Ely plans to hold reduced Remembrance Sunday service due to Covid-19 pandemic

Ely will be holding a reduced service on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Remembrance services in Ely will still take place this year, but residents are being advised to stay at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ely will be holding a reduced service on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

There will be a reduced service on Remembrance Sunday at Ely Cathedral from 10.30am, while entry will be ticket only and priority given to Royal British Legion (RBL), veterans and serving personnel.

“The ever-changing guidance from the RBL and the government means we will not be able to hold a marching parade as we have done in previous years,” David Martin, chairman of the Ely RBL branch, said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to politely request you stay away from the ceremonies at the war memorial and observe your own commemoration at home where possible.

“If you feel that you want to be at the war memorial, please observe social distancing, no more than six in a group and wear face coverings where possible.”

Ely will be holding a reduced service on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Road closures will be in place on High Street from 10am-1pm on Sunday, November 8 and 10-11.30am on Armistice Day (Wednesday, November 11).

Other groups who attend or participate in the parade are asked to send a maximum of two representatives and must contact Mr Martin for tickets.

Face masks must be worn inside the cathedral and while attending the remembrance service.

Following the service from 11.30am, Standards and wreath layers will move to the war memorial to lay wreaths at 12.30pm.

“Armistice Day will consist of two Standard Bearers and wreath layers for a small service at the war memorial on November 11, starting at 10.45am and it should finish at 11.30am,” Mr Martin said.

“Many of our Poppy Appeal volunteers fall within the vulnerable age group and therefore, The Poppy Appeal will be massively scaled down this year.”

Poppies can still be obtained and donated at the usual stall on Ely Market Place between October 31 and November 7, but it is uncertain if other locations will be able to provide poppies.

Mr Martin said that safety must come first at all ceremonies and hopes that the city can welcome back residents for a remembrance parade next year.

“The over-riding factor is for the safety of those participating, supporting and attending these ceremonies and our local communities,” he said.

“We are requesting that you should stay at home and view the services through Spotted In Ely, who will be live streaming both Remembrance and Armistice Day on Facebook.

“Thank you for your support during this difficult period and in the future, and stay safe.”

For more information on the remembrance services, email Mr Martin at CityOfEly.Chairman@rbl.community.

