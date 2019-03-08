Advanced search

Not quite a case of he or she who shouts louder wins - style and content vital too as town criers gather in Ely for annual competition

PUBLISHED: 18:30 06 May 2019

Town criers from across the county came to Ely for their annual competition organised by the city;s own town crier Avril Hayter-Smith.The competition was moved indoors when hail came but it did not spoil an otherwise great occasion.

You might think the rules fastidious but after a decade of bringing town criers together for an annual competition, Avril Hayter-Smith recognises how important they are.

Volume and clarity are, of course, vital but so too is diction and inflection and then there is content.

And then there is who are the loudest - and those who heard Saturday's competition in Ely recognised this is probably the hardest category of all to judge.

The competition was moved indoors because of the weather but they failed to halt an enthusiastic group of criers pitting their wit, style, content – and pitch – against each other to secure recognition.

“Criers play such an important role in publicising their home towns and through this competition, we can help spread the word about our marvellous city far and wide,” says Avril, Ely's own town crier.

Their evening in Cambridgeshire was rounded off with a prize giving celebration and dinner at Little Downham.

Results from Ely competition

1st. Carole Williams

2nd. Paul Gough

3rd. Mike Wabe

Best Home Cry. Paul Gough

Best Themed Cry. Terry Ford

Best dressed. Brenda Willison

Best dressed consort. Audrey Crosby

Best dressed couple. Bob Needham and Audrey

The town criers, plus their consorts, processed with the Eel Day parade down to the Waterside for two cries -one “Home Cry” about their own town or city and the second cry chosen, by Ely's Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse - “My Favourite Ely Character”

“We had to move to the village hall for the afternoon cry due to hailstones in Ely but it all worked out well,” said Avril who paid special thanks to the judges.

