City of Ely Military Band perform Christmas concert spectacular

Carols brought festive cheer as the City of Ely Military Band held their annual Christmas concert. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

Carols brought festive cheer as the City of Ely Military Band held their annual Christmas concert to spread joy.

The extravaganza took place on December 16 to a packed audience at Ely College.

Classic Christmas carols and festive pop songs were sung with audience participation and refreshments included.

Members of the City of Ely Council were also present, including Councillor Richard Hobbs and his wife Pat and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse.

The band said on Facebook: “Thanks everyone for coming to our Christmas concert – we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

“Your singing did you proud!! Don’t forget that we’ve got two more ‘gigs’ this year - Friday and Saturday from 10.30am on Ely market place.”

The band performs at a variety of engagements throughout the year. These range from summer performances for the local villages to ceremonial occasions and their own seasonal concerts.

