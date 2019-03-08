Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fen House is City of Ely Flower Club's chosen charity for 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:15 09 July 2019

The City of Ely Flower Club (East of England) chose the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust at Fen House, Ely for their 2019 charity. Picture: MARGARET DOOLING.

The City of Ely Flower Club (East of England) chose the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust at Fen House, Ely for their 2019 charity. Picture: MARGARET DOOLING.

Archant

The City of Ely Flower Club (East of England) chose the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust (BIRT) at Fen House, Ely for their 2019 charity.

You may also want to watch:

At their open evening in June they raised £150 and Roxanne Rolland and Lisa Thompson from BIRT were invited to attend their annual show on July 4 to talk to members about their good work at Fen House.

Further fundraising will take place during the year and at their open evening on December 5 for the worthy cause.

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Prickwillow Engine Museum welcomes special visitors at official opening event

Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, attended the official opening of a new entrance porch at Prickwillow Engine Museum at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Prickwillow Engine Museum welcomes special visitors at official opening event

Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, attended the official opening of a new entrance porch at Prickwillow Engine Museum at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s production of Sister Act proves that ‘absolutely nothing beats a live show’

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

The Queen will open the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge today

The Queen will open the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. Here she is during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow / PA / PA Images

Burglar caught by police thanks to distinctive shoes

Casey Johnson, 25, broke into Bluntisham Recycling Centre on 13 December 2018.

Fen House is City of Ely Flower Club’s chosen charity for 2019

The City of Ely Flower Club (East of England) chose the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust at Fen House, Ely for their 2019 charity. Picture: MARGARET DOOLING.

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists