The City of Ely Flower Club (East of England) chose the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust (BIRT) at Fen House, Ely for their 2019 charity.

At their open evening in June they raised £150 and Roxanne Rolland and Lisa Thompson from BIRT were invited to attend their annual show on July 4 to talk to members about their good work at Fen House.

Further fundraising will take place during the year and at their open evening on December 5 for the worthy cause.