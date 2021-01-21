Grants available for organisations in Ely

Published: 4:25 PM January 21, 2021

In 2019, 18 local organisations and charities were handed cheques totally nearly £13,000 after the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse held his civic service at St Mary's. Cheques were presented by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy on behalf of the council. Picture; LAUREN ROUSE - Credit: LAUREN ROUSE

The City of Ely Council is inviting community groups affected by the pandemic to apply for its grant scheme.

Every year, the council awards amounts to local organisations that "provide a service which benefits the parishioners of the City of Ely".

But it has split the allocation into two phases this financial year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local, voluntary and charitable organisations in Ely and the nearby villages of Prickwillow, Stuntney, Chettisham, Queen Adelaide and Shippea Hill can apply.

A city council statement: “The Council is encouraging applications with regard to funding ‘one off’ projects or to support unexpected costs related to the pandemic."

It does not encourage applications to support running costs. Grants can also not be awarded to individuals or for staff salaries.

Visit the City of Ely Council website for an application form.

In 2019, The City of Ely Council awarded £13,000 to 18 organisations and cheques were handed out by John Elworthy, editor of the Ely Standard.